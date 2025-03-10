Gopichand teams up with Sankalp Reddy for a 7th century historical drama

Macho star Gopichand is set to embark on an ambitious cinematic journey with a 7th-century historical drama, directed by the visionary Sankalp Reddy. The film, which promises to explore an untold chapter of India’s history, was officially launched today in a grand ceremony attended by the core team and special guests.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen with Pavan Kumar as the presenter, the untitled film is expected to be visually captivating and rich in historical significance. Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his remarkable work in films like Ghazi, Antariksham, and IB 71, is now gearing up to bring a forgotten piece of history to life on the silver screen.

The highlight of the project is Gopichand’s role, which promises to showcase the actor in an entirely new avatar. The makers have hinted that the story will revolve around a pivotal historical event that has rarely been explored in mainstream cinema, sparking anticipation among moviegoers.

The technical team for the film includes Manikandhan S as the cinematographer, Chinna as the production designer, and Prudhvi Master handling the action choreography. With such a powerful crew on board, the film is expected to deliver high-quality visuals and compelling storytelling.

The grand launch event saw the entire team expressing their excitement about the project. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more details, including the film's title and release date, as Gopichand gears up to transport audiences to a forgotten era of history.