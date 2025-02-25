Hamsa Nandini stuns in Goa getaway

After a brief hiatus from Instagram, actress Hamsa Nandini has made a stylish return, sharing a stunning set of vacation photos from Goa. The actress was seen enjoying the serene beaches, donning a chic black-and-white striped monokini paired with a sheer white blouse. Her pictures radiate joy and renewal as she indulges in local delicacies, sips fresh coconut water, and soaks in the lush surroundings.

Hamsa took a break from the industry to focus on her health after battling cancer. Her last film appearance was in Pantham (2018). Now fully recovered and brimming with confidence, her latest posts have reignited excitement among fans, who eagerly await her return to the silver screen.