Havish teams up with director Trinadha Rao for a family entertainer
Young and promising actor Havish, known for his roles in Nuvvila, Genius, Ram Leela, and Seven, is all set to collaborate with blockbuster director...
Young and promising actor Havish, known for his roles in Nuvvila, Genius, Ram Leela, and Seven, is all set to collaborate with blockbuster director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for an exciting new project. Trinadha Rao, who delivered crowd-pleasing hits like Cinema Chupistha Mama, Nenu Local, Dhamaka, and Mazaka, is helming this upcoming family entertainer.
The much-anticipated title glimpse of the film is slated for release on June 19, creating a wave of curiosity and excitement among fans. The film is being produced by Nikhila Koneru, and promises to deliver a blend of wholesome family emotions with commercial appeal.
In this fresh outing, Havish takes on the lead role in what is expected to be a distinctive character-driven narrative. The project boasts a strong technical team, with Mickey J. Meyer composing the music, ensuring a soulful and engaging soundtrack. Renowned cinematographer Nizar Shafi is handling the visuals, promising a visually rich experience.
The film has successfully completed its first schedule of shooting, with the team working at a brisk pace. More updates about the cast and release date are expected to be announced soon.