Hebah’s elegancy

Fans went gaga when actress Hebah Patel recently released a stunning throwback photo where she is looking every inch effortlessly elegant wearing a beautiful cream-colored saree paired with a stylish low-neck blouse. She rounded off the look with a green necklace and a chic high bun and glossy makeup that gave this traditional attire an oomph of glamour.

Besides her happening looks, Hebah is also very busy with good projects now. She is shooting simultaneously for a few Telugu and Tamil films. Some of the key roles in which she is featured are special songs and cameos in some of the Telugu movies like Odela 2, Dhoom Dhaam, Sasana Sabha. She's also doing a few Tamil films Vallan and Aadya.

Hebah's talent and versatility have been well etched in the South Indian Film Industry and is still in great demand. It will be a thrill to see her acting in these upcoming films as everyone waits to see another brilliant display of her acting talents.



