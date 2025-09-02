HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Adds Warwick Davis, Dean Thomas, Crabbe, Goyle and More to Cast

Set at the fabled school, Harry Potter HBO series has been steadily adding some familiar and fresh faces to Hogwarts.

Warwick Davis Professor Flitwick, who portrayed Charms Professor Filius Flitwick in all eight Harry Potter films, will reprise his role for the series. Davis also played goblin Griphook in the original films, but will not be doubling for his character. Leigh Gill will be taking on that role.

Completing the Hogwarts faculty are Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, Sirine Saba as Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout, and Richard Durden as the ghostly Professor Cuthbert Binns.

Completing the Hogwarts student Harry Potter new cast are Elijah Oshin as half-blood Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens and William Nash as Draco Malfoy's followers Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

Principal photography is currently in progress at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the U.K. and HBO has slowly been teasing the series’ large ensemble cast. The most recent additions to the Potter series are brothers Ron Weasley’s brother and sisters: twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

Completing the key players is Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other additions to the series include Nick Frost as Hagrid, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Dean Thomas Crabbe Goyle return, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Slated for a 2027 release on HBO Harry Potter reboot will be led by showrunner and writer Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) and director Mark Mylod (Succession). Gardiner and Mylod will be executive producing along Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.