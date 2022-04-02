Will Smith Resigns From The Oscars Academy For Breaking The Conduct Code At The Gala 94th Academy Awards Event

It is all known that ace actor of Hollywood Will Smith bagged the 'Best Actor' award at the Oscars 2022 event! But he is all facing issues after slapping the comedian Chris Rock. Off late, he resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. He couldn't take the words of Chris about his wife and turned angry for the moment!



Well, after the event he said media that, "his actions shocking, painful and inexcusable". He also doled out that he is ready to face the actions taken by Academy's Board of Governors.

He also said, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

He doled out, "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason".

Even Academy president David Rubin also spoke after receiving the resignation of Will Smith… "We have received and accepted Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Immediately after the event, Will Smith dropped an apology note on his Instagram page… This note reads, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will".