Horror drama ‘Erra Cheera’ set for Oct 24 release

The upcoming Telugu film Erra Cheera is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 24. Jointly produced by Sri Padmalaya Entertainments and Sri Suman Venkatadri Productions, the film is presented by Baby Damari. Touted as an intense emotional thriller, the film combines mother sentiment, horror and action, offering a gripping cinematic experience.

A key highlight of Erra Cheera is the presence of Baby Sai Tejaswini, granddaughter of acclaimed actor Rajendra Prasad, who plays a crucial role in the story. The film is directed by Suman Babu, who not only helms the project but also portrays a significant character on screen.

Due to its intense and frightening sequences, Erra Cheera has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The makers revealed that the film includes high-voltage horror moments meant to deliver a spine-chilling theatrical experience. Director Suman Babu even advised viewers, especially heart patients, to exercise caution while watching the film due to its terrifying scenes.

Producer N.V.V. Subbareddy (Subhash) said during a press interaction, “The film carries a devotional backdrop, so we chose to release it during the auspicious Karthika Masam. The interval twist and climax will be major highlights.”