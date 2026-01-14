Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil 2 confirmed, director Sanjay Gupta says sequel will be “Far Deadlier”

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated sequel Kaabil 2 has been confirmed, with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta hinting that the follow-up to the 2017 hit will be “far deadlier” than the original.

Gupta responded to fan interest in a Kaabil sequel on social media, suggesting that the project is ready and teasing that it will raise the stakes compared with the first film. Fans have interpreted his replies as a confirmation that the script is complete and the sequel is moving forward, though official details from the makers remain limited.

The original Kaabil, directed by Gupta and starring Roshan alongside Yami Gautam, told the story of a blind man driven to revenge after a personal tragedy. The film garnered attention for its emotional depth and theatrical action sequences, and has since developed a loyal fanbase.

Roshan himself has previously expressed that Kaabil would be a worthy candidate for a sequel, highlighting his fondness for the story and its characters when asked about which of his films deserved to continue.

At present, further casting, plot details and production timelines for Kaabil 2 have not been officially announced by the studio or the principal cast. Industry watchers will be looking for formal confirmation from Roshan and Sanjay Gupta in the coming weeks.