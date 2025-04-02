Hyderabad Singer Malavika Anand to Perform at Ugadi in New Jersey

Classical and devotional vocalist Malavika Anand, an All India Radio-graded artist from Hyderabad, has been invited by the Telugu Fine Arts Society in New Jersey, USA, to perform at the ‘Ugadi Vedukalu’ celebrations on April 12.

Malavika, recognized for her multilingual singing talent, has performed in over 650 concerts across India and internationally. Her repertoire includes performances at prestigious events such as the Dasara Festival at Mysore Palace and the World Telugu Conference in Tirupati. Additionally, she has rendered musical performances in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad.

This marks her second invitation to perform in the United States. Previously, the APTA Telugu Association hosted her for a concert in Atlanta. Malavika has also performed on the distinguished Naada Neerajanam stage at Tirumala.

Currently, she is training in classical music under the guidance of Hyderabad Sisters Haripriya. Her participation in the Ugadi Vedukalu event in New Jersey is anticipated to attract music enthusiasts from the Telugu community in the United States.