‘I Am The Guy’ song from ‘Aryan’ is energetic

Popular actor Vishnu Vishal, well known to Telugu audiences through films like FIR and Ratsasan, is all set to return with a gripping investigative thriller titled Aryan. Directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studios, Shubra and Aryan Ramesh, the film has already sparked curiosity with its intense teaser, which received an impressive response from viewers.

Continuing the promotional momentum, the makers today unveiled a powerful single titled “I Am The Guy”. The track, composed by Ghibran, features lyrics by Samrat and is sung energetically by Ghibran and Srikanth Hariharan. The high-octane song has gone viral on social media, further boosting expectations for the film.

Aryan is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31. In the Telugu states, the film will be released by Sudhakar Reddy, father of hero Nithiin, under the Shresht Movies banner. Known for distributing blockbuster hits like Vikram, Amaran and Thug Life, Shresht Movies is planning a grand release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film features an impressive cast including Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, and Manasa Chowdhury in key roles, while Vishnu Vishal will be seen as a determined police officer unraveling a dark mystery. Supporting roles are played by Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abhishek Joseph George.

The story is co-written by Manu Anand of FIR fame. Harish Kannan handles cinematography, San Lokesh is the editor, and Ghibran scores the music. The makers will soon announce updates on the trailer and audio launch events.