Is Adivi Sesh’s 'Goodachari 2' Set to Have a Rs 100 Crore Production Budget?

Following the massive success of ‘Gudhachari’ in 2018, Adivi Sesh is set to return with the highly anticipated sequel, ‘G2 (Goodachari 2).’ The original film, a gripping action-spy thriller, garnered widespread acclaim for its story, screenplay, and Adivi Sesh's performance. With the announcement of ‘G2,’ expectations have soared, and the film promises to deliver on a grand scale.

Adivi Sesh, known for his versatility and talent, not only starred in ‘Goodachari’ but also contributed to its story. His involvement in the screenplay made the film a standout, and it went on to become a blockbuster, collecting over Rs 25 crores at the box office on a modest budget of ₹6 crores. The success of ‘Goodachari’ has solidified Sesh’s reputation in the Telugu film industry and beyond.

The sequel, ‘G2,’ is being produced on a much larger scale, with a reported budget of Rs 100 crores—an astounding 16 times higher than the original.

‘G2’ is not just a sequel; it’s an ambitious project that aims to elevate the action genre in Indian cinema. The film is set to be shot extensively in foreign locations, including France, Switzerland, Poland, and Italy, bringing a global flair to the narrative. The production houses—People's Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainment—are committed to delivering a world-class cinematic experience with top-notch action sequences and high production values.

In addition to Adivi Sesh, ‘G2’ will feature Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi in a lead role, adding a pan-India appeal to the film. Madhu Shalini and Supriya Yarlagadda are also set to play pivotal roles, while Sricharan will provide the musical score, ensuring the film’s soundtrack matches its high-octane visuals.

The film is directed by Vinay Kumar Siriginidi, who is stepping into the director's chair with the goal of surpassing the original in both scope and impact. Adivi Sesh, who once again contributes to the story, is expected to bring the same level of creativity and intensity that made Gudhachari a hit.

Adivi Sesh’s popularity has transcended regional boundaries, especially after the success of Major in 2022, where his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan earned him nationwide acclaim.