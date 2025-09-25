Is Yousaf Abdul Razzak, the live streaming king coming up with a new project?

It is astonishing to learn about all the artists and creative geniuses who carved out a unique niche for themselves in their professional careers. Even more astounding is knowing how a few rare gems among these have gone on to become powerful forces to be reckoned with in their respective sectors, surpassing the usual and creating a positive impact through their work, while inspiring the next generation. Serving as one of the finest examples here is Yousaf Razzaq, who is already a popular live streaming king and a TikTok star. He is now an artist as well, who released his own song named ‘Swag’ and acted on it.

Yousaf Abdul Razzaq, also known as Yosuif Al Pakistani, introduced the Asian community to tiktok live streaming and hit records. He recently garnered more attention on the internet for his meeting with Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar. His picture with the superstar was also widely shared and liked on Instagram. The viral sensation has entered the Bollywood spotlight, as a new photo featuring Akshay Kumar has teased a potential new collaboration.

The TikTok star, the king of live battles, and approached by all live streaming apps confirmed meeting the Bollywood superstar for an exciting upcoming project, and the viral picture is proof enough. The news has come as a surprise to many of Yousaf’s followers and admirers, marking a turning point in the influencer’s career. From gaining fame on short videos to potentially collaborating on a project with Akshay Kumar, he is well on his way to becoming a more prominent name, not just on social media but also in the entertainment world.

He has earned a follower base that has experienced only upward growth trends, thanks to his trending TikTok videos, creative skits, lifestyle content, and more. His honesty, authenticity, charm and style have earned him significant engagement and followers on Instagram. Yousaf Razzaq has even met with other Bollywood celebrities in the past, including Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Honey Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, and Daisy Shah.

Now, meeting Akshay Kumar has ignited excitement among his fans who can’t wait for an announcement of a new project with the superstar. Although nothing has been officially announced, the possibility of a new project has excited fans and followers.