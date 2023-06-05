It will be before ‘Adipurush’ and after ‘Adipurush’: Sonal Chauhan

PAN Indian biggie “Adipurush” is up for a grand release on June 16. Fans of Prabhas are very eager to witness their actor on the silver screens after a gap of one year. The makers have planned a huge pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday.



Sonal Chauhan, who is part of this mythological action drama, has passed a big statement in her recent interview. She said that Bollywood would be classified as “Before Adipurush & After Adipurush” very soon. Sonal Chauhan stated that Om Raut is a great storyteller and added that the director is technically sound too.

Om Raut’s first film Tanhaji is a phenomenal blockbuster, and it looks like he will score his second blockbuster with this Prabhas starrer. Kriti Sanon is the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays the nemesis of Prabhas. T-Series Films and Retrophiles bankrolled Adipurush, and it was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.