Live
- KSRTC to Start Non-Stop Buses Between Mangaluru and Puttur
- Majithia’s arrest a bold step against Punjab’s drug menace: AAP
- Marvel’s Ironheart OTT Release Dates Announced
- CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025, How to create CAT Study Plan
- Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace
- Green Commercial Spaces – India's Sustainable Future
- Iranian Parliament approves suspending cooperation with IAEA
- Best-of-two leeway for students: CBSE approves twice-a-year Board exams for Class 10 from 2026
- Google Rolls Out AI Mode in India: Smarter Search with Gemini 2.5
- The Ultimate Guide to Tubidy: How to Stream and Download Music & Videos Easily
‘Jai Bagalaamukhii’ from ‘Thammudu’ wins hearts; gears up for July 4 release
Actor Nithiin is all set to return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu of MCA and Vakeel Saab fame. The...
Actor Nithiin is all set to return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu of MCA and Vakeel Saab fame. The film, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on July 4.
Following the enthusiastic reception to its first single “Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham,” the makers have now unveiled the second track, “Jai Bagalaamukhii”—a powerful devotional anthem that blends spirituality with stirring music.
Written by renowned lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao, the song honors the goddess Bagalaamukhi with deeply reverent lyrics. Composer Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his dynamic style, infuses the track with a divine intensity, while Abby V delivers a soulful rendition that reflects the energy of traditional Jathara celebrations.
The lyrical video features vibrant visuals showcasing the cultural grandeur of Ambara Godugu, further elevating the devotional atmosphere of the track. The unique composition is already resonating with audiences for its emotional depth and spiritual fervor.
Thammudu also stars Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sriram Deetya, and Temper Vamsi in prominent roles. With a mix of drama, emotion, and cultural richness, the film is expected to strike a chord with a wide audience.
As the release date approaches, the buzz around Thammudu continues to grow, with its music and spiritual themes setting the tone for a memorable cinematic experience.