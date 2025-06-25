‘Jai Bagalaamukhii’ from ‘Thammudu’ wins hearts; gears up for July 4 release

Actor Nithiin is all set to return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu of MCA and Vakeel Saab fame. The film, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on July 4.

Following the enthusiastic reception to its first single “Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham,” the makers have now unveiled the second track, “Jai Bagalaamukhii”—a powerful devotional anthem that blends spirituality with stirring music.

Written by renowned lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao, the song honors the goddess Bagalaamukhi with deeply reverent lyrics. Composer Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his dynamic style, infuses the track with a divine intensity, while Abby V delivers a soulful rendition that reflects the energy of traditional Jathara celebrations.

The lyrical video features vibrant visuals showcasing the cultural grandeur of Ambara Godugu, further elevating the devotional atmosphere of the track. The unique composition is already resonating with audiences for its emotional depth and spiritual fervor.

Thammudu also stars Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sriram Deetya, and Temper Vamsi in prominent roles. With a mix of drama, emotion, and cultural richness, the film is expected to strike a chord with a wide audience.

As the release date approaches, the buzz around Thammudu continues to grow, with its music and spiritual themes setting the tone for a memorable cinematic experience.