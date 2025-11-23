‘Janata Bar’ worldwide release on November 28

The lady-oriented film ‘Janata Bar’, starring popular actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role, is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 28. Directed by Ramana Mogili under the banner of Rochi Movies and presented by Ashwarth Narayana, the film has reached its final stage of post-production.

Speaking on the occasion, director and producer Ramana Mogili said, “This is the story of a woman who fought to end sexual harassment perpetrated by senior officials in the sports sector, who misuse their authority against women pursuing a career in sports. Raai Laxmi’s role in the film is extremely powerful. Alongside commercial elements, the film carries a strong social message and aims to raise awareness among women. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has played a very impactful role in this film. We strongly believe that this film will achieve commercial success.”

The cast includes Aman Preet Singh, Deeksha Panth, Shakti Kapoor, Anup Soni, Pradeep Rawat, and Suresh Bhupal. The film’s songs are composed by Rambabu Gosala, Kalyan Chakravarthy, and Srinivas Teja. Cinematography is by Chittibabu, music by Vinod Yajamanya, and the writer is Rajendra Bharadwaj.