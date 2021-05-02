Janhvi Kapoor‘s next is a remake of a Nayanthara hit 

For a star who started her career three years ago, Janhvi Kapoor has had five releases already, including a special role and a venture that was streamed on an OTT platform. Daughter of renowned icon Sridevi who was groomed by her mother for a career under the arclights, Janhvi began with 'Dhadak', a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat', a cult classic in that language and an all-time box office success too. This was in 2018, the same year her latest film to be remade from Tamil – KolamavuKokila - was released.

Putting together an unlikely combo of a 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and a popular comedian Yogi Babu in a black comedy, director Nelson Dilipkumar won over his audience which went on to bless his flick as a commercial success. The film which had its share of gripping crime scenes involving the heroine who turns a smuggler of cocaine made the frontbenchers too take notice of the commercial elements in it.

Aanand L Rai, who has over the years given middle-of-the-road, interesting kinds of films in Hindi is one of the producers of the Hindi version titled 'Good Luck Jerry'. The other producer is Lyca Productions, AllirajanSubaskaran, who produced the Tamil version.

SidharthSengupta, is the director of the Hindi film and it is a major breakthrough for him, as he has essentially been a TV serial director earlier, apart from an OTT production. As per latest reports, the film is completed and ready for release since March 2021, with the coronavirus scenario seemingly impeding a comfortable release slot for the film.

With her earlier film 'Roohi' not doing too well, despite being released at a time when relaxations were made for films in cinema theatres/multiplexes, Janhvi would be looking forward to this film which is greatly based on her histrionic abilities to carry it to the winning slot. Her ' GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl' was critically acclaimed and her onscreen interactions with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays her father were well appreciated. The film had an OTT release but was noticed for its attention-grabbing narrative and an easy-paced structure.

As film theatres down their shutters again facing night-time curfews and lockdowns, it may not be too surprising if the latest film of Janhvi finds its way into the OTT sphere. Till then, the original is worth a watch with its sub-titled offering.