Jayashankar’s ‘Ari’ receives overwhelming response; Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulates director

The Telugu film ‘Ari’, which released yesterday (October 10), has opened to an exceptional response from both audiences and critics. Directed by Jayashankar, known for his work in Paper Boy, the film is being hailed as the result of seven years of relentless effort and deep research. Industry analysts and cine critics are praising the director for choosing meaningful content and delivering it with emotional depth.

The film has taken the lead among this week’s releases with strong word-of-mouth publicity. Positive reviews have been pouring in across media platforms and social media, giving the film a strong boost at the box office.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy personally appreciated director Jayashankar for his dedication. He congratulated the filmmaker, stating that “hard work has finally paid off,” acknowledging the director’s long creative journey and persistence. His message has given the film’s team added motivation and pride.

‘Ari’ is receiving applause for its intense storyline, gripping narration, and strong social message. Jayashankar’s ability to keep the audience emotionally engaged from start to finish is being widely commended. Anup Rubens’ music and the captivating visuals have elevated the film’s impact. Performances by Vinod Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar have also received high appreciation.

With strong content and powerful storytelling, Ari is emerging as one of the most impactful Telugu films of the season, winning the hearts of audiences across both Telugu states.