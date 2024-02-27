‘Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise Bin Aap Ke’: Ghazal King Udhas no more

Mumbai: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as ‘Chitthi Ayee Hai’ and ‘Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein’, died here on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including ‘Dayavan’, ‘Naam’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on Monday due to a prolonged illness,” his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.



The last rites of the singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

Udhas, who received the Padma Shri in 2006, was also a science graduate working to eradicate thalassemia, according to his X profile. He was born in Gujarat’s Rajkot town to a family of musicians. His father Keshubhai Udhas played the string instrument dilruba. And his two elder brothers Manhar Udhas and Nirmal Udhas were well-known singers too.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many who mourned the singer’s death. “Pankaj Udhas ji, honoured with Padma Shri and other awards, made an important contribution in popularising music. My condolences to his family and fans,” the President said.

According to the Prime Minister, Udhas’ singing conveyed a range of emotions and his ghazals spoke directly to the soul. “He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

He is perhaps most famous for “Naa Kajaare ki dhar”, “Aye ghame zindagi kuch to de mashwara”, “Maikhane se sharab”, “Chandi jaisa rang hai tera sone jaise baal”, “Aaj fir tum pe pyaar aaya”, “Mohabbat inyat karam dekhte hain”, “Jaaneman karwate badal badal” and “Chahat desh se aane wale”. Udhas was synonymous with ghazals, an Arabic word that means “conversing with the beloved”.

The songs “Chupke chupke sakhiyon se baatein” and “Yun mere khat ka jawab aya” were a rage and the actor became a familiar face.

Actor Madhuri Dixit, who featured in “Saajan”, her 1991 film with Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, also remembered Udhas’ hit number “Jeeye toh jeeye kaise bin aap ke” from the film. Singer Daler Mehndi said his heart was heavy with the news of the death of the gentlest music exponent. “Chitthi na koi sandesh... wishing you a beautiful, peaceful journey ahead... sureeley Pankaj-ji, your songs remain etched in our memories,” he said in an X post.