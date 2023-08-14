Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Mumbai: Actress Jiya Shankar, who was evicted from the show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', days before the finale, has spoken about her journey in the show and defined it as a "mental roller coaster."



Jiya took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage from the show and said that she has emerged a winner because of her journey.

"My journey was definitely a mental roller coaster in the house and I've come out a winner. My heart is full with all the love you guys have bestowed upon me," she wrote alongside the video.

She added: "This experience has given me lessons for life and I'll forever be grateful to have been through this journey with all my heart. Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou #JiyaKiJanta."

Jiya had made it to the top 6 with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve.

