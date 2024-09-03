Jr. NTR and Vishwak Sen Contribute to Flood Relief Efforts in Telugu States

Hyderabad: Several Telugu states have been severely affected by recent floods, causing widespread devastation and hardship for the residents. In response, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry have come forward to support relief efforts by donating substantial amounts of money.



Among the notable contributors is actor Jr. NTR, who announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His generous gesture has been widely appreciated by fans and the public alike, as it highlights the sense of responsibility and solidarity from the film fraternity towards those affected by the natural disaster.

Following Jr. NTR's lead, actor Vishwak Sen also announced a donation of ₹5 lakh each to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vishwak Sen expressed his concern for the flood-affected regions and urged others to contribute in any way they can to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.