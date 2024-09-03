Live
- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Just In
Jr. NTR and Vishwak Sen Contribute to Flood Relief Efforts in Telugu States
Several Telugu states have been severely affected by recent floods, causing widespread devastation and hardship for the residents.
Hyderabad: Several Telugu states have been severely affected by recent floods, causing widespread devastation and hardship for the residents. In response, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry have come forward to support relief efforts by donating substantial amounts of money.
Among the notable contributors is actor Jr. NTR, who announced a donation of ₹50 lakh each to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His generous gesture has been widely appreciated by fans and the public alike, as it highlights the sense of responsibility and solidarity from the film fraternity towards those affected by the natural disaster.
Following Jr. NTR's lead, actor Vishwak Sen also announced a donation of ₹5 lakh each to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vishwak Sen expressed his concern for the flood-affected regions and urged others to contribute in any way they can to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.