Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days

‘Devara: Part 1,’ directed by Kortala Siva and featuring a stellar cast led by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is making waves at the box office. The film has successfully crossed significant milestones, showcasing its appeal across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. In this article, we’ll explore the film's box office performance, audience reception, and some exciting behind-the-scenes insights.

The film experienced a remarkable boost in box office numbers on its second Sunday, reflecting its strong popularity among audiences. On Day 10 of its release, ‘Devara: Part 1’ collected Rs 12.25 crore across all languages, according to trade report. As of October 6, the film recorded an impressive overall Telugu occupancy of 37.51%. With a total collection of Rs 243.1 crore in the domestic market to date, the film has cemented its status as a blockbuster hit.

Prominent Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared insights on the film’s performance on X (formerly Twitter). He noted that ‘Devara’ faced a slight dip on the second Friday but managed to recover over the weekend. His post detailed the box office figures for the Hindi version:

• Friday: Rs 2.40 crore

• Saturday: Rs 3.60 crore

• Sunday: Rs 4.20 crore

• Total for Week 2: Rs 10.20 crore

• Total Nett BOC: Rs 58.47 crore

Taran Adarsh highlighted the need for the film to maximize its earnings before the upcoming Dussehra releases hit the theaters.

‘Devara: Part 1’ boasts an impressive cast, with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor taking the lead roles. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, supported by a talented ensemble including Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan, and Shruti Marathe. The collaboration between these talented actors has contributed to the film's engaging narrative and captivating performances.

One of the most talked-about aspects of ‘Devara: Part 1’ is its breathtaking underwater sequences. ‘Devara: Part 1’ is a collaborative effort between NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, showcasing the commitment to high production values and engaging storytelling.