Kachoris and aloo tikki top Yogesh Tripathi's list of must-have monsoon delicacies

Mumbai: Actor Yogesh Tripathi shared about his cherished monsoon delicacies, revealing that 'kachoris' are a must-have in his household, adding that aloo tikki is also his favourite.

With the arrival of the monsoon showers, many of us crave our favourite seasonal treats.

Yogesh opened up about his cherished monsoon delights, each with a personal connection and story.

Speaking about the same, Yogesh, who essays the role of Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said: "Monsoon in Uttar Pradesh is a time of joy, and food is central to this experience. Each dish connects me to my roots and childhood memories of enjoying these treats with family and friends. Kachoris are a must-have monsoon in my household. These flaky, stuffed pastries filled with spiced lentils or peas are incredibly satisfying, especially when served with tangy tamarind or spicy green chutney."

"Another favourite is aloo tikki -- the spiced potato patties that are a popular street food in the northern region. During the monsoon season, I love making them at home at my wife’s request, adding my twist with various chutneys and toppings. The crispy exterior and soft, spiced potato filling inside make aloo tikki an irresistible treat. Even in Mumbai, I enjoy these flavours whenever it rains, turning each monsoon into a culinary celebration filled with nostalgia," shared Yogesh, who hails from Rath, UP.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', produced under Edit II Productions, is a spin-off of the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'.

The show features Geetanjali Mishra as Rajesh Singh, Himani Shivpuri as Katori Singh, Sapna Sikawar, Charul Malik, and Sohit Soni.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.