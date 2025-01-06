Kajal Aggarwal FL as Parvathi Devi from ‘Kannappa’ unveiled

This Monday, the makers of the highly anticipated pan-India film Kannappa revealed the first look of Kajal Aggarwal as Parvathi Devi. The dynamic star Vishnu Manchu leads the film, with Kajal in a powerful role as the divine mother who governs the three worlds.

In Kannappa, Parvathi Devi is portrayed as the Trishakti, a celestial force safeguarding her followers. Her character draws inspiration from the revered goddess Jnana Prasunambika, symbolizing wisdom and grace, as she embodies the holy presence within the sacred temple of Sri Kalahasti. The striking first-look poster showcases Kajal in a mesmerizing avatar, radiating divine strength and beauty against a captivating backdrop.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, Arpit Ranka, and Preity Mukundhan, further heightening anticipation for its release. The film is set to be a larger-than-life narrative inspired by true events, featuring breathtaking visual effects that promise to dazzle audiences.

Produced by Mohan Babu Manchu, Kannappa is set for a grand release on April 25, 2025. With its epic scale, impressive cast, and gripping storyline, the film is poised to become one of the biggest summer attractions of 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the magical and action-packed journey Kannappa promises to deliver.









