Kajol hopes 'celfie' and 'compassion' will outlast Covid

Actress Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow Covid. She shared her thoughts in a new post on social media.



In a new Instagram selfie, Kajol looks at the camera, with her specs placed on her head.

"C for celfie, C for Compassion, C for COVID, aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! #CFor #GrowAndGlow," she wrote

Kajol's sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you".

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her digital debut with "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.



