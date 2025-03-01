‘Kanna Nee’ lyrical song from ‘DilRuba’ released

Successful hero Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming movie, ‘DilRuba,’ features Ruksar Dhillon as the heroine. The film is jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids, the renowned music label Saregama, and A Yoodle Film. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, with Vishwa Karun directing. 'DilRuba' is set for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festival. Today, the much-awaited and beloved lyrical video of the song 'Kanna Nee' from 'DilRuba' was released.

The song 'Kanna Nee' is composed by the talented musician Sam CS, who has crafted a beautiful tune. The catchy and intense lyrics, written by Bhaskar Batla, convey a deep vibration of love, turning the rhythm of the heart into words. This song, expressing powerful emotions of love, is brilliantly sung by Sathyaprakash and Maalavika Sundar.