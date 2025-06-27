‘Kannappa’ hits screens to thunderous response, powerful performances steal the show

Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa hit theatres on June 27, 2025, amidst high expectations. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory banners, the mythological epic features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal in key roles, creating massive buzz among moviegoers.

The film has already impressed audiences, with several standout elements emerging as highlights. Veteran actor Sarath Kumar plays Nath Nathudu, father of the lead character Thinnadu. Despite limited screen time, his commanding voice and presence add gravitas to the role. Actress Preethi Mukundhan, who plays Nemali, captivates with her graceful on-screen presence, particularly in the songs. Though her role has less narrative weight, her chemistry with Vishnu is well-received.

Mohan Babu’s performance is one of the film’s most celebrated aspects. His impactful screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery brought energy and applause in theatres. Prabhas, portraying Rudra, enters with high intensity—his brief yet powerful appearance drew loud cheers from fans, elevating the cinematic experience.

Vishnu Manchu’s transformation into the devoted Kannappa in the second half has won critical praise. Scenes depicting Kannappa’s unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva, especially the emotional climax, left many in tears. Viewers are lauding Vishnu’s performance as one of his finest, suggesting the film could mark a turning point in his career.

The soundtrack by Stephen Devassy is also earning acclaim. Devotional and romantic songs blend beautifully with the narrative, with stunning visuals enhancing their impact.

The emotional climax, portraying Kannappa’s ultimate act of devotion, is being hailed as one of the film’s strongest moments, staying with audiences long after the credits roll. With stellar performances, grand visuals, and an emotional core, Kannappa is shaping up to be a milestone film for Manchu Vishnu, powered by strong contributions from Prabhas and Mohan Babu.