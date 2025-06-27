Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic

Kannappa, the much-awaited mythological action drama, has finally hit the screens and early reactions suggest it might just be one of the most powerful cinematic retellings of devotion and faith in recent years.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film brings to life the legendary tale of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter from Andhra Pradesh's Chenchu tribe who transforms from an atheist into a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva. His journey of selfless faith, culminating in the dramatic act of offering both his eyes to stop the bleeding of the Shiva Lingam, forms the emotional heart of the film.

Vishnu Manchu, delivers what many are calling a career-defining performance, especially in the soul-stirring climax that has left audiences emotional and applauding. The film also marks a personal milestone for the actor-producer, who spent nearly a decade developing the project and also penned its screenplay.

The star-studded cast includes Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shastri, along with R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmanandam, and others. The film also features high-impact cameos from Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. Notably, Prabhas and Mohanlal joined the project without charging a fee, as a gesture of respect for Mohan Babu.

Shot primarily in the scenic landscapes of New Zealand, the film boasts grand visuals, traditional storytelling, and a powerful background score composed by Stephen Devassy.

While the movie is slow paced, early reviews praise Kannappa for its emotional intensity, cinematic scale, and spiritual resonance. Audiences have particularly highlighted the climactic scene as “spine-chilling” and “tear-inducing.”

Taking to social media after the film’s premiere overseas and early shows in India, Vishnu Manchu expressed his gratitude:

"This moment… I’ve waited for it my entire life. Hearing the overwhelming love pouring in from overseas premieres and early morning shows in India fills my heart with gratitude. Kannappa is no longer just my film—it’s yours now."

With its blend of mythology, emotion, and devotion, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of this year’s most talked-about releases.

The Hans India recommends this as a must-watch for fans of epic cinema.