Kantara Chapter 1 Day 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Film Earns Rs 60 Crore, Surpasses Chhaava and Saiyaara
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara prequel is riding a wave of positive buzz. With Kantara Chapter 1 primed to be one of the biggest Kannada films ever and a major pan-India Dussehra release, the film is easily among 2022’s most awaited films and the numbers, so far, seem to be coming in at the desired rate.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Over Rs 65 Crore
Rishab Shetty Kantara 2025 reportedly has already gone past the Rs 65 crore milestone according to some recent updates.
Opening Day Box Office Numbers So Far
Sacnilk’s early numbers peg the film at around Rs 60 crore for the first day. It has also raked in a good Rs 19–21 crore through its Hindi version already.
Collection of Other Films Kantara Outgrossed on Opening Day
Shetty’s film, which opened to Kantara Chapter 1 day 1 collection, has instantly surpassed the opening day numbers of many biggies of 2022. Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), Chhaava (Rs 31 crore), and others now look like very small films in comparison. Kantara vs Chhaava collection is also getting closer and closer to matching the opening day numbers of Rajinikanth’s Coolie which earned Rs 65 crore.
Congrats From Celebs
Actor Prabhas has taken to Instagram to pen a note about the film which reads, “#KantaraChapter1 is a brilliant film with brilliant performances from everyone….. The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films!”
Honouring Crew Members Lost During Shoot
In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Rishab Shetty spoke about Rakesh Poojary, who died during the shoot. “Definitely it’s a huge loss, but we cannot link it to the film. It’s about human life. Out of the three people we lost, two were junior artists. One of them hadn’t even reached our set when he suffered some health issues on the way, and we later came to know it was a heart attack. He had been to the hospital, but I think he died before he reached the hospital,” Shetty shared. He also added that another accident didn’t occur at the set.