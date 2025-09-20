‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer is all around; Hombale Films confirms

The wait is nearly over! Hombale Films has officially announced that the trailer of their highly awaited epic, Kantara: Chapter 1, will be unveiled on 22nd September 2025 at 12:45 PM. The announcement has already set fans into a frenzy, making this one of the most talked-about cinematic moments of the year.

The massive buzz around Kantara: Chapter 1 stems from the unprecedented success of Kantara in 2022, which left audiences spellbound with its unique blend of folklore, mysticism, and rooted storytelling. Ever since the prequel was announced, the film has been regarded as one of the most ambitious Pan-India projects in the making.

Interestingly, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline and key details of the prequel, further fueling curiosity among fans. This deliberate secrecy has only added to the film’s mystique, turning the trailer release into a nationwide event.

Hombale Films, known for delivering cinematic spectacles like KGF and Kantara, has left no stone unturned in positioning Kantara: Chapter 1 as their biggest offering yet. With audiences across the country eagerly waiting, the trailer launch promises to reveal glimpses of the grandeur, scale, and emotion the film has in store.

As the countdown begins, fans can mark their calendars for September 22, 2025, when the much-awaited trailer will finally unveil the first glimpse of this mystic saga.