Karan Johar Pens A Lovely Note As 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' Gets Wrapped Up…

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar directed a movie after seven long years and is all set to make his comeback as a filmmaker with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The shooting of this movie is wrapped up last night and announcing this great news, Karan penned a lovely note and also shared a few pics from the sets! He helmed Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016 and from then he didn't direct any movie. Now, he is all set to come back with another family drama and thus, there are many expectations on it…



Along with sharing a few lovely pics from the sets, he also wrote, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani".

Along with sharing a few glimpses from the sets, Karan also happily shared the cool wrap-up party pics… He also unveiled the release date of this movie and stated that it will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023!

Casting Details of this movie:

• Dharmendra

• Jaya Bachchan

• Shabana Azmi

• Ranveer Singh as Rocky Kathuria

• Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee

• Tota Roy Chowdhury

• Saswata Chatterjee

• Karmveer Choudhary

• Arjun Bijlani

• Shraddha Arya

• Sriti Jha

• Arjit Taneja

• Churni Ganguly

• Amrita Puri as Amrita Mehra, Rocky's girlfriend

• Sara Ali Khan in a cameo

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being a new-age romantic drama, it is directed by Karan Johar and he is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan and she is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and coming to Rani's side, here enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Earlier the movie was scheduled to release on 28th April but to avoid a clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, the movie is pushed to July 28th…