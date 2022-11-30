Karthikeya's 'Bedurulanka 2012' First Look Motion Poster Is Out…

Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya is all ready to hit the theatres with his action thriller 'Bedurulanka 2012'. As this actor always picks unique themed plots that hold the attention of the audience, there are many expectations on this movie. Well, the tagline 'The Biggest Hoax Ever Played' is also raising the expectations bars high. As promised, the makers unveiled the motion and first look poster of Karthikeya and treated the fans of this young actor.



Ace actor Nani unveiled the motion first look poster and sent his best wishes to the whole team of the Bedurulanka 2012 movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, Nani also wrote, "Wishing dear @ActorKartikeya @iamnehashetty and the team of #Bedurulanka2012 a great success. Here's the first look and Motion poster https://youtu.be/lgsTiUlSTsQ #Clax #ManiSharma @Benny_Muppaneni @Loukyaoffl".

Going with the motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

Even Karthikeya also shared the poster and wrote, "VACHAADRAA SIVUDOCHADRAA. Presenting you the first look motion poster of our crazy concept film #Bedurulanka2012 https://youtu.be/lgsTiUlSTsQ Can't wait to show you all the super exciting stuff that we've done!!"

Neha Shetty also treated her fans by sharing the new poster… "కనివిని ఎరుగని ఆట ఇది! ఆటగాళ్లు ఎందరున్నా ఆడించేది ఈ శివుడే! Here's the witty master @ActorKartikeya as 'Siva' from #Bedurulanka2012".

The pre-look poster showcased Karthikeya's left hand having the tattoo of pause, fast forward, backward and play buttons. He is seen holding a cigarette in his right hand along with having a gold ring on his middle finger.

Well, the shooting of this movie will be shot at Yanam and Kakinada being a Godavari backdrop story! The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma will score the tunes for this movie while late lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry's last song is penned for this movie and it is much-awaited one!