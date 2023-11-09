Live
Just In
Katrina Kaif set to crackle Weekend Ka Vaar episode
Mumbai: In the upcoming Diwali special episode, actress Katrina Kaif will be seen adding a scoop full of glitter in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ hosted by Salman Khan.
Katrina along with the show’s host Salman will be seen promoting their upcoming actioner ‘Tiger’ 3, which is slated to release on November 12. With Katrina coming, the episode will definitely be a firecracker like with fun conversations and tasks with the housemate.
A promo shared by the channel, shows Katrina making a power packed entry in a yellow dress. She’s seen dancing and speaking to Salman and the housemates.
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have a high dose of laughter as well with comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya attending the show too.
This week’s eviction will be very interesting as contestants Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Navid Sole and Sunny Arya have been nominated.