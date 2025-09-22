Live
- Zubeen Garg Demise: Assam CM Orders Second Post-Mortem, Voice to Be Digitally Preserved
- Adani Group shares extend rally, add Rs 1.7 lakh crore in market value in two sessions
- Three sentenced to life in Ranchi builder Kamal Bhushan murder case, two acquitted
- Australian engineers develop reusable building material with quarter carbon footprint
- GST reform to boost GDP by Rs 20 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- CM Yogi extends condolences, financial aid to family of murder victim Deepak Gupta
- Reduced GST rates to boost purchasing power, demand, and employment: CM Yogi
- Not afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s bid to tarnish image: Delhi CM Gupta
- Even with Sheikh Shahjahan behind bars, complaints of land grabbing resurface in Sandeshkhali
- Ensure welfare schemes reach every needy: CM Yogi to officials
Kaushik-Guddu Reveal the Secret Behind Deewaniyat’s Viral Hook: “We Sang It Ourselves, With Zero Brief!”
Kaushik-Guddu reveal they sang the viral hook of Deewaniyat’s title track, created under Anshul Garg and Milap Zaveri’s open mandate.
Music composer duo Kaushik-Guddu, the creative force behind the title track of Deewaniyat, have shared an unexpected twist about the chart-topping number. While the song is officially sung by Vishal, the lines that have taken social media by storm, "Tere dil pe haq mera hai, tu sanam beshak mera hai", were actually performed by the composers themselves.
Equally striking is how the song came to life. Producer Anshul Garg and director Milap Zaveri gave the duo complete freedom instead of the usual detailed brief. "It’s rare in the industry to get such trust," the composers said. "Usually, we’re told to create something with big highs and lows or a specific graph. This time, Anshul Bhai and Milap Sir simply said, do what feels right to you and that changed everything."
With that open mandate, Kaushik-Guddu poured themselves into the music. "Because we had no constraints, we gave it our all," they added. "And when that catchy hook came up, we decided to sing it ourselves. The response has been overwhelming, and it feels special to know listeners are vibing most with the part that came straight from us."
The duo credits the collaborative spirit of Anshul Garg and Milap Zaveri for the track’s success and hint that this is just the beginning of more projects together.