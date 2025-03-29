‘Kesari Chapter 2’ unveils first looks of Ananya Panday, R Madhavan

The makers of Kesari Chapter 2 have ignited excitement by revealing the first look of Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a lawyer determined to seek justice. Dharma Productions shared the character poster on social media, introducing Ananya’s role with the caption, “Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2. In cinemas worldwide, 18th April.”

Ananya’s poster showcases her confidence in the role of a lawyer, and a video snippet features her powerful voiceover: “Uss din Jallianwala Bagh me jo hua, uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye” ("The truth about what happened that day at Jallianwala Bagh must be told"). Her character’s unwavering resolve hints at an emotional and gripping narrative surrounding the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers also released the first look of R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley, a sharp and fearless character on the opposing side. Dharma Productions described him as “Sharp, fearless, undeniable… but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley in Kesari - Chapter 2.” Madhavan’s role promises to bring a complex dynamic to the film, making the storyline even more intriguing.

While the first installment of the Kesari franchise, released in 2019, focused on the heroic Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari Chapter 2 shifts its focus to the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar returns to portray legendary advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who fought to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and penned by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Akshat Ghildial, and Sumit Saxena, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. With its worldwide release set for April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 is already generating immense anticipation, promising an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.