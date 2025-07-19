‘Kingdom’ gets pan-India release; set to release as ‘Samrajya’ in Hindi

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next big-screen outing with Kingdom, an intense spy action drama slated for release on July 31, 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises to deliver a gripping blend of high-octane action and raw emotion, set against a backdrop of espionage and family drama. Starring Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, Kingdom is positioned as one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of the year.

Dismissing recent rumors about a direct-to-OTT premiere, the makers have now officially confirmed that the film will enjoy a full-fledged theatrical release across multiple languages. In Hindi, the film will be titled Saamrajya, and will hit cinemas on the same day as its Telugu and Tamil counterparts.

Adding a starry twist to the Hindi version, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for a powerful voiceover, aiming to boost the film’s connect with North Indian audiences. The Hindi version is presented by Adwise Movies’ Aditya Bhatia and Atul Rajani, with AA Films handling its distribution in North India.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is already making waves, especially the high-energy track “Anna Antene”, which has struck a chord with fans online. The cast also includes Satya Dev in a key role as Vijay’s on-screen brother.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Kingdom is backed by a robust promotional campaign and star-powered additions, setting it up for a strong box office run. With its gritty narrative and nationwide appeal, all eyes are now on how the film performs, particularly in the ever-crucial Hindi market.