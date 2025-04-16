Live
‘Kingdom’ team busy with dubbing works
Vijay Deverakonda’s high-octane action drama Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, had already amped up the excitement with its power-packed teaser. Slated for a grand theatrical release on May 30, 2025, the film quickly became one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However, recent speculation hinted at a possible delay in its release.
Putting all rumours to rest, the makers have confirmed that Kingdom is right on track for its scheduled date. The team recently kickstarted the dubbing process, and Vijay Deverakonda has already completed dubbing for the first half of the film. The actor even shared a candid behind-the-scenes picture on his Instagram story, showcasing an intense discussion with director Gowtham Tinnanuri—assuring fans that the film’s progress is steady and focused.
Featuring Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, Kingdom marks a thrilling collaboration between Vijay and Gowtham, known for his gripping narrative style. The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding another layer of excitement with his signature high-energy tunes.
The film is being jointly produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. With production moving at a brisk pace and dubbing already underway, all roads now lead to May 30, when Kingdom is expected to storm the box office with a royal roar.