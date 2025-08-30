Kiran Abbavaram unveils 'Thirige Bhoomi' song from 'Jigris,' extends best wishes to the team

The buzz around the upcoming film Jigris is steadily growing. Just days ago, the film’s teaser, launched by sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received an overwhelming response. In only three days, the teaser surpassed 2 million views, creating a strong wave of excitement, especially among youngsters.

Adding to the momentum, the film’s first song, titled “Thirige Bhoomi”, was recently unveiled by young hero Kiran Abbavaram. Speaking at the launch, Kiran expressed his admiration for the track, stating, “This song is filled with energy. Composer Kamran Syed has delivered a very fresh tune, and the lyrics carry a positive vibe. I had already watched the teaser and really liked it. Though I’m busy shooting for my film K Ramp, the Jigris team invited me to the set and gave me the opportunity to be part of this launch. I was once a newcomer myself, so I always have a special place for fresh talent. The team has worked with passion, and I strongly believe this film will succeed. My best wishes to the entire Jigris team.”

The song has been released under the popular music label T-Series. With the teaser already generating strong buzz, the new track is further adding to the film’s growing craze among the youth.

Jigris features Krishna Burugula, Dheeraj Athreya, Mani Vakka, and Ram Nithin in lead roles. Directed by Harish Reddy Uppul, the film is produced by Krishna Vodapalli under the Mount Meru Pictures banner.



