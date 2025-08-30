Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
Kiran Abbavaram unveils 'Thirige Bhoomi' song from 'Jigris,' extends best wishes to the team
The buzz around the upcoming film Jigris is steadily growing. Just days ago, the film’s teaser, launched by sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received an overwhelming response. In only three days, the teaser surpassed 2 million views, creating a strong wave of excitement, especially among youngsters.
Adding to the momentum, the film’s first song, titled “Thirige Bhoomi”, was recently unveiled by young hero Kiran Abbavaram. Speaking at the launch, Kiran expressed his admiration for the track, stating, “This song is filled with energy. Composer Kamran Syed has delivered a very fresh tune, and the lyrics carry a positive vibe. I had already watched the teaser and really liked it. Though I’m busy shooting for my film K Ramp, the Jigris team invited me to the set and gave me the opportunity to be part of this launch. I was once a newcomer myself, so I always have a special place for fresh talent. The team has worked with passion, and I strongly believe this film will succeed. My best wishes to the entire Jigris team.”
The song has been released under the popular music label T-Series. With the teaser already generating strong buzz, the new track is further adding to the film’s growing craze among the youth.
Jigris features Krishna Burugula, Dheeraj Athreya, Mani Vakka, and Ram Nithin in lead roles. Directed by Harish Reddy Uppul, the film is produced by Krishna Vodapalli under the Mount Meru Pictures banner.