Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’ set for Diwali release

Kiran Abbavaram, known for his relatable boy-next-door roles, is gearing up for an exciting comeback with a high-budget period film titled KA. The teaser and two chart-topping songs have already sparked interest, raising anticipation for this action-packed thriller.

In a recent announcement, the makers confirmed that KA will hit theaters on October 31st, making it a perfect Diwali treat for movie lovers. The release date poster features Abbavaram in an intense look, holding a weapon and surrounded by trishuls, adding to the film's intrigue and excitement.

Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, KA is Kiran Abbavaram’s most prestigious pan-India project, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is a period thriller with a village backdrop, promising high-octane action and compelling content.

The team is planning large-scale promotional activities in multiple languages to boost anticipation ahead of the release. The film's cinematography is handled by Viswas Daniel and Satheesh Reddy Masam, while Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy of Srichakraas Entertainments serves as the producer. KA will also be released in Telugu by Vamsi Nandipati and in Malayalam by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

With its grand release and captivating storyline, KA is poised to create a buzz this Diwali.