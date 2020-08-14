Kollywood Comedian Yogi Babu Kannada Debut In Puneeth Rajkumar Movie?

The most sought after comedy actor of Kollywood industry Yogi Babu was in the Silicon city on some work recently. The actor who stayed in the city for 2-3 days met sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.

It has been a tradition for Tamil and Telugu actors to visit Dr Rajkumar's home whenever they come to Bangalore. The actor met Puneeth at his Sadashiva Nagar residence and had a heart to heart talk with him, we hear.

The photo of his meeting the Kannada Power Star has gone viral on social media. Currently, Yogi Babu is the busiest actor in the Tamil film industry. He has a permanent slot in all the movies alongside all the lead actors in Kollywood like Rajanikanth, Suriya, Vijay, Vishal, Ajith, Arya and many others.

His remuneration too went up after his performance in the movie "Kolamavu kokila' where he had teamed up with Nayanthara. This movie earned him best comedy actor award "Sayimaa". He is now one of the most sought after comedian in Kollywood.

The actor who has acted in more than 32 movies in 2019 has bagged many back to back movies in 2020 also.

His meeting with the Kannada star has sparked rumours of a movie collaboration with the actor. Is Yogi Babu making his Kannada debut in Puneeth Rajkumar movie? Let's wait to hear from the horse's mouth.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar will be next seen in the movie Yuvarathnaa in which the actor has collaborated with director Santosh Ananddram after Rajakumara. The director has several hit movies to his credit including Mr and Mrs Ramachari which featured star jodi Yash and Radhika Pandit besides Gajakesari and Agraja.

Yuvarathnaa stars Sayyesha, Sonu, Dhananjay and Vashista N Simha in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. S Thaman is scoring the music for Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa.