Adhik Ravichandran applauds Ajith’s dedication for car racing

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar, known for his unwavering passion for motorsports, is currently making headlines as he rigorously trains in France for his upcoming car race. The actor's commitment to excelling in the sport has caught the attention of his ‘Good Bad Ugly’ director Adhik Ravichandran, who recently praised Ajith for his remarkable hard work and perseverance.

Taking to his social media handle, Adhik shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos from Ajith's intense training sessions at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France. Expressing his admiration, Adhik wrote, “Your hard work and perseverance will be rewarded, sir. This is an extremely tough sport, and watching you push your limits is truly inspiring. Wishing you great success, Ajith sir!”

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor's official racing team, also shared a proud moment from his practice session. The team revealed that Ajith clocked an impressive 2:11.996 during a test run, marking a remarkable improvement in his performance. They captioned the post, “Jump with Ajith for his best time of the day! 2:11.996 at the iconic Paul Ricard track. Incredible progress in just a few sessions!”

As Ajith continues to train intensively, anticipation is also building for his upcoming film ‘Good Bad Ugly’, slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10. With high-octane action, powerful dialogues, and thrilling race sequences, the film is set to be a treat for fans.

Balancing his love for cinema and racing, Ajith Kumar is proving yet again why he remains an unstoppable force both on-screen and on the racetrack.