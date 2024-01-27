Bobby Deol looks ruthless in Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’

Kollywood star Suriya is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming period saga "Kanguva," where he showcases a never-before-seen avatar. Director Siva and the team aim to deliver a unique and larger-than-life epic fantasy film rooted in Tamil culture for a global audience. The film features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in the powerful role of Udhiran, and on the occasion of his birthday, the first look of his character was unveiled.



In the released poster, Bobby Deol's Udhiran appears ruthless and powerful, sporting bloodied armor and distinctive features, including deer horns. Suriya's character, Kanguva, is seen wearing what looks like the teeth of a big beast, creating intrigue around the film's unique and visually stunning elements. The team expressed birthday wishes to Bobby Deol, describing his character as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable."

The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Disha Patani and marks the return of rockstar DSP to Kollywood after a brief hiatus. Produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, "Kanguva" is expected to hit theaters soon in both 2D and 3D formats, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. The team plans to share more interesting facts about the film, heightening the excitement for Suriya's fans and movie enthusiasts alike.