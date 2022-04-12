Companies Flooded with Leave Requests from Employees for Watching Beast's Movie

Tamil star hero Vijay's Beast movie is going to have its grand release on 13 April. The movie has created a lot of expectations among the audience since the release of its trailer.

The film has grabbed more attention from the audience than ever, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film's craze has now reached the next level. After the companies flooding with leave requests from their employees, they have started announcing holidays on the film's release date.

Besides giving holidays, a few companies are also providing movie tickets to their employees.

It is the first film in Thalapathy Vijay's career to be released as a Pan Indian film in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The interesting thing is that the film will release just a day before the KGF Chapter 2, another Pan Indian film of Kannada star hero Yash.