Get the Latest Update on Pradeep Ranganathan's Upcoming Project 'Love Today'

Kollywood's rising star, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, achieved massive success last year with his youthful Tamil entertainer, "Love Today". The movie was later dubbed in Telugu under the same title and proved to be equally successful at the box office.

Since the blockbuster success of "Love Today", there has been much anticipation surrounding Pradeep's next project. Recent updates reveal that he is currently working on another youthful drama set in an engineering college backdrop. In addition to directing, Pradeep will also play a lead role in the film.

AGS Entertainment, the leading Tamil production house that produced "Love Today", will also be backing Pradeep's upcoming project. Further details regarding the film will be announced soon.