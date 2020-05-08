Indian 2 is on track, assures producer

Bogged down by a series of incidents including the disastrous accident on the sets in February last, the fate of multi-lingual film ' Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan and a host of celebrity names was reportedly hanging fire till recently.

There were speculations that given so many uncertainties, it would be better if the flick was dropped as it was a highly cost-intensive project. Now an announcement from the producers Lyca Productions makes it clear that 60 per cent of the film is complete and would see the light of the day soon.

Considered one of the final assignments of Kamal Haasan before his political incarnation, the film was supposed to give him a great image booster as an indefatigable fighter against crime and evil like the onscreen character he essayed.

So it was a win-win for both the production house and the actor if the project went ahead, in a way. Shankar, built up as the showman of southern cinema too would have retained his stature, given that there were competitors like S S Rajamouli who had usurped the throne over the past few years.