Maanadu Makers To Reveal Simbu's Character Name On Actor's Birthday

Kollywood actor Simbu aka STR is soon going to join the sets of his upcoming most ambitious project Maanadu. The film has genrated a lot of buzz. It may be recalled that STR had walked out of the project. However, in a sudden development, he came back to rejoin the crew.

Maanadu is directed by Venkat Prabhu while Suresh Kamatchi will be bankrolling the movie. Expectations are riding high as Simbu will be seen in a never before seen avatar in Maanadu.

STR will also be seen in an extended cameo in UR Jameel's Maha which markes the 50th film of Hansika Motwani. Simbu's role will be based on true life incidents. The director recently heaped praises on Simbu saying the actor was very punctual and wouldn't mind staying back if the shoot got extended. He also said that Simbu's screen time would be about 45 minutes which is more than just a cameo while calling him a perfectionist who would always come early to the sets of Maha.

Now, taking it forward., Simbu is busy preparing for his role in Maanadu. The producer recently shared a few training videos of Simbu. The last we heard was that STR will be playing a Muslim in Maanadu. The director too confirmed the rumours on social media. In fact he even went a step ahead to ask fans to suggest a Muslim name for Simbu's character.

Venkat Prabhu said a fan whose name is chosen will get to spend a day on the set watching the shoot not to mention an autograph and photograph with Simbu. Isn't that great.

The makers have kept the names of rest of the crew under wraps. Earlier there were reports that Kichcha Sudeep had been appraoched to play the villain but the Kannada actor denied the rumours. Now, Arvind Swami's name is being considered to play a baddie, we hear.

Let's see who the makers will choose.

STR's muslim character name in Maanadu will be revealed by the makers on the actor's birthday which is on Feb 3.