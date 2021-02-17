Meera Mithun Threatens Suicide Over Social Media Trolls

Kollywood actress and model Meera Mithun has created anxiety after she stated on the social media that she would commit suicide due to her depression. The actor has expressed her anguish through a video on social media. "I am suffering from depression. People are tormenting me on social media. I am very much pained mentally. The nasty comments of some people about me on social media are pushing me to death. People are teasing me and asking me to die. I don't feel like living anymore," thus has stated Meera Mithun.

The actress can be seen shedding tears while she is narrating her ordeal on her Twitter. "The harassment they are subjecting me to on social media wouldn't stop. I am recording all the tweets. Psychologically, I am deteriorating day by day," laments the actress. She further tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hang all who are responsible for her death. "I have been suffering from depression for the past three years. I am not respected by society in any way. Injustice is happening to me at every juncture, hence I have decided to end this pain," added Meera Mithun.

The Kollywood actress has created anxiety among Netizens with these above statements. The actor cum model who was in tears while talking over the video, also said that she is being suppressed in the cinema and glamour industries. "They have copied all my work and have showcased it as their own creative talent. Though I am born in Tamil Nadu and am a Tamil girl, they are harassing me," she says.

Meera Mithun entered the film industry in the year 2017 in a movie called " 8 Thotakkal" she was also a participant in Jodi No.3 and a contestant in the Tamil TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 3.