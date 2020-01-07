Suriya Breaks Down In Public, Makes Fans Emotional

There are always two sides to a coin. One which is seen and the unseen one. Same holds true for humans too. It is often said one must never judge a book by it's cover and so we should never ever get into the process pf drawing hasty decisions.



For example, we have actors in films. Do you know a few comedians who have entertained us through the ages have had the saddest lives. Also, people who we see as baddies on screen have best personas off it. Generally, people see celebrities as selfish, heartless people with no regard to emotions. But once in a while, the unknown and unseen side of them come to the fore.

It so happened that Tamil actor Suriya was seen at a book release function organised Agaram foundation. So one of the speakers, a beneficiary of the foundation, went on to share her life story saying how the aid had turned her life around for the better. Hearing her story, Kollywood actor Suriya, who was on stage broke down in public. Not just that he even gave a standing ovation tot the girl after her speech. The video of Suriya breaking down in public has gone vira and being widely shared on social media.

Suriya fans who have watched this video are heartbroken on seeing their favourite Icon who played a tough cop in Singam is so soft on the inside. The video is being much talked about and fans are hailing Suriya for being a sensitive actor. The Kollywood actor is also known for his Philanthropic activities like funding education and also says that he has done his bit to the farmers.