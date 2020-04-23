Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Gets New Release Date

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has been hugely awaited movies in 2020 besides Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The movie was to hit theatres in the same month (April). However, due to coronavirus lockdown, both the summer releases were postponed. While the Master makers recently shared the news that the movie's post-production works were in full swing and that the movie will hit theatres soon after lockdown, Suriya fans were waiting to know when his movie Soorarai Pottru will release in theatres.

Now, the latest we hear is that the makers have set a release date for the movie. If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is any indication, then Independence Day Weekend has been chosen as the time for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru's release.

As things stand, the pandemic is expected to get over by July. So the makers who lost the summer slot to coronavirus is believed to have decided to cash in on the Independence Day holiday. Although there is no official word on this, there are strong rumours to suggest this. Sudha Kongara has directed Soorarai Pottru and revolves around the life incidents of Air Deccan founder AR Gopinath.

Thus the expectations and hype surrounding the movie have skyrocketed. Soorarai Pottru will see Suirya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie also stars Tollywood actor Mihan Babu, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in key roles. GV Prakash has scored the music for Suriya's Soorarai Kottru.