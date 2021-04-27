Tamil Bigg Boss Contestant To Take Forward Vivek Legacy

Many people from the Kollywood industry are yet to recover from the shock following the sad demise of comedy actor Vivek. Fans are still unable to believe that they have lost their most loved actor in the industry. His close associates are yet to come out of the distress of losing hin.

Kollywood comedian Vivek used to engage in social activities besides his acting career. He was instrumental in planting about 33 lakh trees. Another Kollywood actress Ramya Pandiyan, who was inspired by the services of late Vivek has paid tributes to the late actor in her own special way.

As a token of gratitude, Ramya Pandiyan has planted about 59 saplings at S P office of Thiravallur. The actor, who spoke to the media later, has assured of continuing Vivek's legacy in future also. "Vivek has been an inspiration for me and I promise to continue the legacy he has left for us. He always dwells in our hearts," thus stated the actress.

SP Aravindan of Thiravallur also participated in this program of planting saplings. Actor Ramya Pandiyan who is active in kollywood entered the film land in the year 2015 through the movie 'Dummy tapaasu". Then she was seen in the Movies "Joker", and " Aan Devathai" Now, she is busy working under 2D entertainment company in their new movie. She has acted ina web series and had participated in Bigg Boss 4.