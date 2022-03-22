Thalapathy vijay Beast now clash with kgf chapter 2

The most awaited film of Tamil star hero Vijay Beast will be released worldwide on 13th April 2022 this summer. The movie has got enough craze among the fans of Vijay and the film lovers because the film stars Pooja Hegde as a film lead while director Selva Raghavan and Yogi Babu are playing the supporting roles.

The film is currently under post-production stage, which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, produced by Kalanithi Maran. However, another most anticipated film KGF 2, is also ready for release the next day April 14th.